Two more accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested, two people suspected to be behind last week's killing of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, from the Gujarat Rajasthan border.

The arrest was made from Shamlaji confirmed DIG ATS Gujarat Himanshu Shukla who led a team comprising ACP BP Rojiya and ACP BH Chavda.

The DIG said that the two arrested - Ashfaqhussain Jakirhussain Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27) - were the main accused in the murder of Tiwari.According to the Gujarat ATS, the accused had absconded after the gruesome murder of Tiwari in Lucknow on October 18.The accused duo, residents of Surat approached their family members and acquaintances for financial assistance after they ran out of money.Technical and physical surveillance were mounted on relatives and acquaintances of the absconders and based on actionable intelligence obtained the ATS Gujarat successfully apprehended the duo from Shamlaji."The primary interrogation of the said accused persons reveals that they had committed this crime in retribution to purported statements by the deceased. Till the day before yesterday morning, they had reached Shahjahanpur from Nepal and further proceeded towards Gujarat" the ATS said.After completing due procedure, the accused will be handed over to the UP police for further necessary action.In this case, three persons - Maulana Mohsin Shaikh, Faizan Member and Rashid Pathan were arrested in a joint operation by Gujarat ATS and UP Police and have taken to Uttar Pradesh on transit remand.On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot at the Naka area of Lucknow and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during the treatment. (ANI)