Two more held in Kozhikode gang-rape case

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): At least two more persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly gang-raping a woman after intoxicating her by giving drugs in Kozhikode a few days earlier, the police said.



The incident had taken place at a lodge in Chevarambalam in Kozhikode.

Assistant Police Commissioner N Sudarsan said that two arrested accused has been identified as Shuhaib and Lijas.

He informed two other accused identified as Ajinas and Fahad were arrested earlier in connection with the case. All the accused hail from Kozhikode district.

The police informed that accused Ajinas got in acquaintance with the woman from Kollam through a short video sharing app TikTok, which was banned in India last year.

He invited her to Kozhikode where all the four accused sexually abused her by giving narcotics, the police said. (ANI)

