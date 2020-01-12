Two more Maradu residential apartments to be demolished today

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A day after two illegally built Maradu residential apartments were razed by the controlled implosion on the direction of the Supreme Court, two more apartments - Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram constructed at the same place will be demolished today.

While Jain Coral Cove would be demolished at 11 am, a blast in the Golden Kayaloram will be initiated at 2 pm. Jain Coral Cove has the maximum number of housing units among the illegally built apartments.According to officials, today's demolition will be a less risky exercise compared to yesterday's as these buildings are located in sparsely occupied areas. As per municipal records, there were 122 housing units in Coral Cove and 41 in Golden Kayaloram.The prohibitory orders that were clamped in the area will remain imposed for the day. The district administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).The authorities will coordinate the operations from a control room set up at the office of the Inland Waterways Authority of India.On Saturday, the 19-floor H2O Holy Faith apartment complex with 90 flats and the Alfa Serene complex with twin towers were demolished at 11 am and 11.05 am respectively.The buildings are razed for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The directions in this regard were passed by the Supreme Court last year. (ANI)