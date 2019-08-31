Two Navy ships make port call at Laem Chabang, Bangkok

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): As part of Navy's Overseas Deployment to South East Asia and Western Pacific, Navy ships Sahyadri and Kiltan on Saturday marked a port call at Laem Chabang, Bangkok, which will continue till September 19, Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ships are part of the Navy's Eastern Fleet under the Operational Command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, based at Visakhapatnam. The port call is a demonstration of India's warm ties with Thailand.During the port call, there would be professional interactions between personnel of both the navies, official calls and interaction with dignitaries of the Royal Thai Navy. In addition, social engagements, visits by the local populace and various sports events are also planned during the visit, the statement said.On completion of the visit, Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy ships would be undertaking a passage exercise at sea, to further build on the levels of interoperability between the navies to ensure peaceful and secure seas for all.IN Ships Sahyadri and Kiltan are the latest, indigenously designed and built multi-role guided missile stealth frigate and anti-submarine warfare corvette respectively. The two ships are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors, can carry multi-role helicopters and represent the 'coming of age' of India's warship building capabilities, the statement added. (ANI)