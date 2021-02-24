Two new Delhi HC judges take oath

The oath-taking ceremony took place in the Chief Justice's Court in the presence of the other judges and the family members of Justices Singh and Bansal. With this, the working strength of the court has mounted to 32.

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.N. Patel on Wednesday administered oath to Jasmeet Singh and Amit Bansal as the Judges of the court.

On February 22, the President of India appointed Justices Singh and Bansal as the Judges of the Delhi High Court. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Justice of the Law Ministry.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended their names in August, last year. Jasmeet Singh has 27 years of experience, practicing Delhi High Court and Subordinate Courts from 1992 onwards.

He has been practicing in Constitutional, Civil, Labour, Service, and Matrimonial covering all branches of Law. He has specialization in Service and Civil Law.

Whereas, Amit Bansal has specialization in Education Laws, Arbitration Laws, Indirect Taxes Law, Service Law.

He served as Senior Standing Counsel, Central Board of indirect Taxes and Customs, Standing Counsel and Legal Advisor, Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) from 2004, National Testing Agency (NTA), Additional Standing Counsel, University of Delhi, in the Delhi High Court from 2008 and Additional Standing Counsel, NDMC from 1999-2005.

