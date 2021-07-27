Two Nigerians among six drug-peddlers arrested in Bengaluru

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil, in a series of tweets, said that drive against drugs continues and CCB's Anti Narcotics wing seized banned drugs valued around Rs 1 crore.

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB), in two separate raids, arrested six drug-peddlers, including two Nigerian nationals, and seized banned narcotics substances like cocaine, Yaba pills, Ecstasy pills and others, from them, police said on Tuesday.

"In this drive our teams were headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police K. C. Gautham seized banned substances like Cocaine, Ecstasy, Yaba tablets, MDMA, Marijuana (Ganja) in Ramamurthy Nagar and Bagalur police limits. In connection of these two raids, six accused including two foreign drug-peddlers have been arrested," he said.

According to the police in Bagaluru, the CCB arrested a Nigerian national, who was in possession of 330 gms of cocaine, 45 Yaba tablets, 20 MDMA tablets, and 113 Ecstasy tablets.

The police added that he had come on a tourist visa and indulged in drug-peddling for some time now.

In another case, the CCB Anti-Narcotics wing arrested five persons, including a Nigerian and seized 328 Ecstasy pills, 200 gms MDMA crystals and 101 LSD slips from them.

The police has registered cases under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Criminal Procedure Code and begun investigations.

