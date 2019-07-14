Two notorious chain snatchers held in Delhi

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): Two chain snatchers having over 100 cases against them were arrested by a special team of Delhi Police on Saturday.

Manoj Kumar Misra (28) and Ranjeet Mishra (38) had 109 and 100 cases respectively against them.



Acting on a tip-off, a special team of South Delhi district police arrested the criminals.

One country made pistol, three live cartridges, one smartphone, and one Bajaj Pulsar bike which was being used in committing the crime was recovered from their possession, the police said.

On interrogation, the criminals admitted to committing more than fifty cases of chain snatching in various part of Delhi.

They also confessed to have taken loan using the snatched gold jewellery as mortgage.

An FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

