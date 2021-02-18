Two officials held for accepting bribe in Telangana's Suryapet

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): An assistant labour officer and a junior assistant have been arrested allegedly for demanding and accepting a bribe in Kodad of Suryapet district.



The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught P Srinivas Rao, Assistant Labour Officer (ALO) of Kodad, Suryapet district of Telangana while he was demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from a complainant Darla Sainath, according to a release by the Telangana government.

"The complainant has given bribe to the officer after he demanded the same for an official work of processing and forwarding of an application of Sainath's father death claim of Rs 1,30,000," it said.

A junior assistant labour officer M Shiva Venkata Krishna allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 on behalf of ALO Rao.

Rs 5,000 have been recovered from Rao and both the officers have been arrested and will be produced before the first additional special judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau, the government said. (ANI)

