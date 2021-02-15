Two on bike crushed under truck in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (IANS) In a tragic incident, two youths riding a motorbike lost their lives after they got crushed under a truck while trying to avoid a pothole on road.

The accident occurred Sunday night near the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Imlibun, police said.

The deceased were identified as Fasih Khan (19) and Moshin Khan (23), residents of Moosaram Bagh area in the city.