Two Pakistan Army SSB soldiers killed in J&K

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Two Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSB) soldiers were killed on Monday after Indian Army foiled a Border Action Team (BAT) action by them in Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

During counter attack, a 21-year-old Indian Army soldier was killed after he was hit during firing.

The Pakistani soldiers tried to execute BAT action on the Indian Army post in Nathua ka Tibba in Sunderbani sector, but the Indian Army foiled their attempt.

"Pakistan carried out unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector. Indian Army responded effectively, inflicting substantial damages to Pakistan Army," the Indian Army said in a statement

"In the exchange of fire, Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh attained martyrdom. Sukhwinder Singh hailed from Hoshiarpur in Punjab and is survived by his parents," the Indian Army stated. sk/arm