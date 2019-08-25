  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Two Pakistani boats seized in Gujarat's Harami Nallah

Two Pakistani boats seized in Gujarat's Harami Nallah

Last Updated: Sun, Aug 25, 2019 03:08 hrs

Representative image

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A team of Border Security Force (BSF) seized two Pakistani fishing boats in Harami Nallah area, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on Saturday.
After the seizure of the single-engine boats, the BSF launched a search operation in the area.
"On August 24, at about 06:30 am, patrolling party of Border Security Force while patrolling in the area of Harami Nallah, seized 02 single-engine fitted Pakistani fishing boats," an official communication said.


Nothing suspicious was recovered from the area during the search, it said. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features