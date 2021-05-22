Two Pakistani intruders arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 22 (IANS) Two Pakistani intruders were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Punjab on Saturday, officials said.

"On Saturday, forward deployed troops of 14 Bn BSF, detected suspicious movement of 2 Pakistani intruders, who crossed IB and started moving towards border fencing. They were challenged, stopped and apprehended by BSF," the BSF informed in a tweet.