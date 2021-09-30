Two Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Ramallah [Palestine], September 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Palestinians, including a woman from the West Bank, were killed on Thursday by Israeli soldiers in two separate conflicts, Palestinian sources said.



Alaa Zayoud, 22, was killed by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the village of Burqin near the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, according to Palestinian medics and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

Clashes broke out in the village between young Palestinian men and Israeli soldiers after an Israeli army force stormed the village on Thursday morning to arrest two Palestinians for carrying out attacks against Israel.

The raid sparked riots, during which the man opened fire at the troops, according to an Israeli military spokesperson. In response, the force shot and killed him.

The raid was part of Israel's plans to dismantle a military network that belongs to the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Palestinian medical sources also said a 30-year-old Palestinian woman from Qabatya village west of Jenin was killed by Israeli soldiers in the old city in East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Israeli police said that the woman was shot dead when she tried to stab an Israeli police officer in the old city.

The violence came amid rising tensions over the deaths of five Palestinians in gun battles with Israeli troops who were carrying out raids to arrest suspects near Jenin on Sunday. At least four of them were identified by Israel as members of Hamas.

Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and has maintained control over it ever since, despite international criticism. (ANI/Xinhua)

