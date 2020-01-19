Two persons arrested for demanding bribe on behalf of CBI officers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons for allegedly demanding bribe on behalf of CBI officers.



As per the probe agency, a case was registered on January 16 on information against two persons, residents of Hyderabad and Madurai and others under the Sections of PC Act, 1988 [as amended in 2018] and section 66D of IT Act, 2000.



It was alleged that both the accused and a few others were threatening and demanding huge amounts as bribes from various individuals who are facing cases with Central Law Enforcement Agencies.

It was alleged both the persons had used malicious software to spoof the landline telephone number of CBI to demand a bribe.



Following this, searches were conducted at five places, two in Chennai, one each at Hyderabad, Madurai, and Shivakasi which led to the recovery of several mobile phones, various incriminating communications, and incriminating documents



The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

