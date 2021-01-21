Two persons exhibit adverse events after receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 22 (ANI): Two persons developed adverse effects after being administered the COVID-19 vaccines in Odisha.



According to the State Health and Family Welfare Department said that both persons have been hospitalised. One of them was a staff nurse from Bargarh while another was an ASHA worker from Jagatsinghpur.

"Their case was classified as serious. However, their condition is now stable," the department added.

A 27-year-old female staff nurse was administered COVID-19 vaccine on January 16 following which she developed fever on the same day. Since fever continued, she was admitted to Vikash Hospital, Bargarh for observation.

In another case, a 45-year-old female of Jagatsingpur district took COVID-19 vaccine on January 19. She developed headache and fainted on January 20 following which she was admitted to DHH Jagatsingpur, the government said.

As many as 436 sessions of the COVID-19 vaccine were held in Odisha on Thursday and 44,880 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine. (ANI)

