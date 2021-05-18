Two pistols, 11 bullets recovered in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 (ANI): Two pistols and eleven bullets were recovered during joint operation of Army and Jammu Kashmir police in Mahra village of Surankote in Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.



While speaking to ANI, officials sources said that an operation was launched jointly by the Army and the police during which arms and ammunition were found kept hidden in the area.

"Further probe in the matter is underway", informed the police.

On May 9, in another similar incident, in a joint operation, Army and police have recovered 19 grenades in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district thereby likely averting a major attack on security forces, said an official statement. (ANI)

