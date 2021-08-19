Two policemen, civilian injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) Two policemen and a civilian were injured on Thursday in Srinagar after militants hurled a grenade at a security force party, police said.

Police sources said militants hurled a grenade at a joint team of police and the CRPF in old city Saraf Kadal area.

"Two policemen, identified as Javaid Ahmad Bhat and Abdul Majid Bhat, and a civilian identified as Fayaz Ahmad were injured in this incident.