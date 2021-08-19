  1. Sify.com
  4. Two policemen, civilian injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Two policemen, civilian injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Aug 19th, 2021, 23:00:19hrs
Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) Two policemen and a civilian were injured on Thursday in Srinagar after militants hurled a grenade at a security force party, police said.

Police sources said militants hurled a grenade at a joint team of police and the CRPF in old city Saraf Kadal area.

"Two policemen, identified as Javaid Ahmad Bhat and Abdul Majid Bhat, and a civilian identified as Fayaz Ahmad were injured in this incident.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital and attending doctors have described their condition as stable," a source said.

"The area was immediately cordoned off for searches," the source said.

--IANS

sq/vd

