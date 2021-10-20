Two proclaimed offenders held in Delhi

According to the official, both the offenders have been identified as Naveen Kumar alias David Sharma and Sandeep alias Kalia.

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested two proclaimed offenders in two separate incidents, an official said on Wednesday, adding one of the individuals has been involved in 141 criminal cases.

Sandeep was involved in 141 criminal cases and the MCOCA Act was also imposed upon him.

In the first incident, on Monday, a secret information regarding a proclaimed offender who was residing at a place by concealing his identity for four years, was received by the Lodhi Colony police station.

The police later conducted a raid and successfully arrested the accused proclaimed offender Naveen Kumar.

He was declared a proclaimed offender in February 2017.

In the second incident, the police received information regarding a desperate criminal who was absconding and wanted in a snatching case.

He kept his identity concealed for the past five years.

Consequently, the information was relayed and through further surveillance, Sandeep was found at Mangol Puri.

Thereafter, a trap was laid and he was arrested.

Sandeep a.k.a Kalia was declared a proclaimed offender in April 2019.

Kalia was previously found to be involved in 141 criminal cases under different heads of crime -- attempt to murder, theft, snatching, Arms Act, House Theft, MCOCA Act, rape and robbery etc in different police stations.

