Two rhinos enter Assam village, one rescued

Guwahati, April 4 (IANS) Two one-horned wild rhinos strayed from Orang National Park and entered nearby villages in Assam's border Darrang district, officials said. While one was captured by forest officials on Sunday, the other rhino remained in the village pond.

Forest and Wildlife officials said one of the rhinos was tranquillised after a long effort, with the help of locals, and was taken to the Guwahati Zoo while the other rhino remained in the village pond and efforts are on to apprehend it or drive it back to the forest without any harm.