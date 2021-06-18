Two Rohingyas held with gold biscuits in UP

The arrest was made on Thursday after it was established that they were living in India on forged documents.

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), June 18 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UPATS) has arrested two Rohingyas, identified as Mohamed Rafique and Mohammed Amin, from Makdoomnagar area under the Kotwali police station of Aligarh.

The ATS team also recovered six gold biscuits, Aadhar cards and UNHCR cards from their possession.

They ATS arrested the two on a tip-off given by one Noor Alam and Amir Husain, who were arrested in Ghaziabad last week.

ATS sources said the arrested persons were involved in helping other Rohingyas to enter the country through different channels.

Inspector General of police, ATS, GK Goswami, who led the operation, said that for the first time Rohingyas were caught with six gold biscuits weighing 100 gram each.

--IANS

amita/pgh