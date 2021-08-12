Two security personnel, 2 civilians injured in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) Two security force personnel and two civilians have been injured in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said.
The encounter started on Thursday afternoon after terrorists opened fire on a BSF convoy on the National Highway in Kulgam.
The area was immediately cordoned off and additional forces reached the spot. The terrorists involved in firing were trapped and an operation was started by the police and security forces.
"Two trapped terrorists of LeT still alive. Exchange of fire on. Two Security Forces personnel and two civilians injured from terrorists fire. Taking all precautions for lesser collateral damage as target building is huge one," police tweeted, quoting IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.
--IANS
zi/vd