Two security personnel arrested for rape in Delhi Cantt area

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Two security personnel were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping two girls in Police Station Delhi Cantt area, informed the Delhi Police.



According to the police, an FIR was lodged on the basis of the allegations by the girls.

The matter is being investigated and the statements of the girls will be recorded under CrPC 164, said the police.

As per the girls' statements, security peronnel Sandeep and Neeraj raped them near a crematorium in the Police Station Delhi Cantt area and when they raised an alarm, two of their friends came to their rescue and saved them from the accused.

The police said a case has been registered based on the girls' statements and both the accused have been arrested. (ANI)

