  4. Two security personnel injured in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 24th, 2021, 17:01:27hrs
Representative Imgae

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Two security personnel were injured in separate actions against Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, informed police.

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan has been injured in an encounter between security forces and the Naxals at a forest along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.
In another incident, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel sustained injuries in an IED blast triggered by Naxals at a forest in the Akabeda police station area, police said.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

