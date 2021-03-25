Two shot dead in Haryana 'gang war'

Chandigarh, March 25 (IANS) Two men were shot dead and two others injured as part of a "gang war" in Haryana's Ambala city on Thursday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Rahul and Pankaj, while the injured were Ashwani and Gaurav.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Sultan Singh said one of injured was admitted to Civil Hospital in Ambala, while another one was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.
He said all four were going towards Punjab in a car when the firing took place at Kalka Chowk.
"Prima facie, it seems to be a gang war where the attackers are reported to have arrived in a car and opened fire on the four," he said.
No other details were revealed.
