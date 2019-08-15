Two sisters found murdered in Chandigarh

The victims -- Manpreet Kaur and Rajwant Kaur -- were working at a chemical factory in Zirakpur, near here. Hailing from Fazilka district in Punjab, they were staying in the rented accommodation for the past three years.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nilambari Jagdale said that sharp-edged weapons were used in the crime.

This is the second heinous crime to have taken place in Chandigarh in less than a fortnight.

The blood-soaked bodies of an elderly couple were found under mysterious circumstances from their residence in Sector 40 on August 4. The couple had deep wounds on their necks and bodies.