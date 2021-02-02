  1. Sify.com
  4. Two soldiers injured in explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul

Last Updated: Tue, Feb 2nd, 2021, 11:23:51hrs
Representative image

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 2 (ANI): At least two soldiers were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday morning.
The blast took place in the Joy Sher area of the Kabul's second district at around 7 am (local time), TOLO News reported.

So far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast. This comes after a civilian and a security force member were killed on Monday in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7.
"Kabul police confirmed that one civilian and one security force member were killed in a blast on an army vehicle in Kabul's PD7 and another security force member was wounded," TOLO News had said in a tweet. (ANI)

