Two soldiers killed in avalanche at Siachen

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Two soldiers were killed after an Army patrol operating in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche.

Indian Army spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, "An Army patrol operating at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche during the early hours of November 30."An Avalanche Rescue Team (ART) following the patrol immediately rushed and managed to locate and pull out all members of the patrol.Simultaneously, Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the avalanche victims. However, despite best efforts by the medical teams, two Army personnel succumbed in the avalanche.Indian Army's Northern Command in a tweet paid tributes to the two bravehearts who lost their life."LtGenRanbirSingh, ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Nb Sub Tsewang Gialshan and Rfn Padma Norgais; offer deepest condolences to the families," the Northern Command said in a tweet.On November 18, six persons including four soldiers and two porters were killed in an avalanche in the Siachen Glacier.Siachen Glacier is the world's highest battlefield and more troops have been killed in weather and terrain-related incidents in the area than in enemy firing. India has deployed troops in its territory since 1984 after Pakistan tried to usurp the glacier by sending its troops and mountaineering expeditions in the area. (ANI)