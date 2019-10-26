Two-three JJP MLAs, a few Independents to take oath as Ministers in Haryana

By Pragya Kaushika

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): At least two MLAs from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and a few Independents are likely to be inducted into the Council of Ministers that will take oath on Sunday here along with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala as his deputy.

The parties are mulling on the final list of candidates that are to be kept on board. Also, a couple of ministers, who won the elections, are likely to make a comeback.Sources claim that a balance of various castes and communities is being looked at while finalising the list, which is expected to be sent to national president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda for their final approval.According to senior BJP leaders, the JJP is likely to get two-three berths comprising Cabinet and Minister of State."While Ram Kumar Gautam and Ishwar Singh are two probable candidates from the JJP for the ministerial post, Anil Vij from our party is certain to get the ministerial berth. Another minister Dr Banwari Lal has managed to win. He comes from SC community and can be accommodated," said a senior BJP leader.The list, as per sources, is likely to include independents as well. "It's a tough process to shortlist as to who would get in. Yet discussions are on for the final names. The second oath ceremony for Cabinet and MoS will take place by next week," added the senior leaderIn the recently concluded Assembly poll for Haryana's 90-member Assembly, BJP has won 40 seats, and JJP 10. The Congress has bagged 31 seats. People have elected eight independents as their MLAs while INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala is the lone MLA of his party. (ANI)