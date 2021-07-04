Two TTP terrorists killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Two terrorists of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during an operation conducted by the police in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.



A total of four hand-grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), weapons and ammunition were recovered from the spot, Dawn newspaper reported. The operation took place in the Dera Ismail Khan city's Gundi Ashiq area.

The encounter took place after police received information from an intelligence agency about the presence of the terrorists in the Gundi Ashiq.

Soon after the intel was received, local police and special force reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Thereafter, the terrorists opened fire, during which two terrorists were killed.

Amid the recent surge in violence in Afghanistan, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) last month had said that some 5,000 TTP terrorists were posing a threat to its security from their "sanctuaries" in the neighbouring country.

"The assertions of the Afghan side are contrary to facts on the ground and various reports of the UN, which also corroborate the presence and activities of over 5000-strong TTP in Afghanistan," the Pakistan FO was quoted by Dawn. (ANI)

