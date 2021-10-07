Two UP cops suspended for harassing inter-caste couple

Bijnor (UP), Oct 7 (IANS) Two constables of the UP Police have been suspended for allegedly harassing an inter-caste couple that had got married against the family's wishes.

The couple who are both major and from the same village, had married in January.

They filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking protection, and it ordered Bijnor police to "grant protection to the petitioners and restrain family members from undue interference".