Two UP men arrested in Goa for selling glass cases as 'mobile phones'

Panaji, Aug 22 (IANS) Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in Panaji on Saturday for selling 'mobile phones' which were allegedly glass topped cases placed in black pouches, police said.

The names of the persons arrested in the state capital are Arvind Varma alias Bittu (27) from Shamli and Sarfaraz Qureshi (23) from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.