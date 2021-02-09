Two US carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea, Beijing threatens action

According to a statement by the US Navy, the carriers USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Nimitz and their accompanying guided-missile cruisers and destroyers are showing the US Navy's ability to operate in highly trafficked, challenging environments."USS Nimitz and USS Theodore Roosevelt Dual Carrier Operations in the South China Sea. The exercise is intended to maintain US readiness and combat-credible forces to reassure allies and partners and preserve a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," US Navy said in a tweet.The two strike groups have about 120 combat aircraft between them, CNN reported.Meanwhile, Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, in a press conference, has condemned the US for conducting exercises in the South China Sea."The United States frequently sent vessels and aircraft to the South China Sea to flex its muscles. This is not conducive to peace and stability in the region. China will continue to take necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty and security and work together with regional countries to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea," he said.This comes weeks after China passed a law that gives power to its coastguard to fire on foreign vessels and demolish structures built in disputed waters, South China Morning Post reported.China's top legislative body, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, on Friday passed the coastguard law that empowers the coastguard to use "all necessary means" to deter threats posed by foreign vessels in waters "under China's jurisdiction". It will also allow the coastguards to launch pre-emptive strikes without prior warning if commanders deem it necessary.The SCMP reported that it is yet to ascertain whether the law will be applied to all waters claimed by Beijing, which has a number of competing claims with its neighbours in the East and South China Seas.Meanwhile, Taipei had expressed gratitude to the US for its commitment of "rock-solid support" against China's coercion after the United States expressed plans to strengthen ties with Taiwan under President Joe Biden's administration."We sincerely thank US State Department for its rock-solid support of democratic of Taiwan in the face of Beijing's ongoing coercion. Based on shared values and interests, we are committed to our partnership with the United States in furthering peace and stability in the Indo Pacific," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan said in a tweet amid Beijing's growing belligerence. (ANI)