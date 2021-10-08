Two Uzbek nationals held at Delhi airport with over $114,000

The accused, identified as Ummatov Sherzod and Sayfullaev Sardorh, were supposed to travel to Sharjah by Air Arabia airlines flight No.G9-466.

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Two Uzbek nationals were held with $1,14,600 (approx Rs 86 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.

During x-ray screening of their bags, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image of currency notes inside their handbags. They were allowed to go for check-in and immigration formalities, but they were kept under close watch through electronic and physical surveillance.

During the pre-embarkation security check, their bags were screened and selected for a physical check.

"On physical checking of their bags, a huge amount of foreign currency - $19,200 from the hand baggage of Sherzod and $95,400 from the hand baggage of Sardor, or a total of $1,14,600, was found concealed under the clothes inside their bags," the CISF said.

As on inquiry, the duo was not able to produce any valid documents for carrying a huge amount of foreign currency, both of them, and the recovered foreign currency, were then handed over to the Customs officials for further action in the matter.

--IANS

uj/vd