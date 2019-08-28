Two wanted criminals arrested in Haryana's Jhajjar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Haryana Police have arrested two criminals after an exchange of fire in Jhajjar district. The two men were on police's most-wanted list in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

A team of Crime Investigation Agency laid the trap to arrest the accused after getting a tip-off their presence in Asaudha.

"They were coming on a motorcycle towards Asaudha when the police team tried to stop them, the pillion-rider started the fire on the Police. When the driver tried to escape by turning back the motorcycle, the bike slipped and fell down. The driver also fired on the police team, which in retaliation opened aerial fire and nabbed them," the police said on Wednesday.



Two country-made pistols, seven live-cartridges and a motorcycle were also recovered from the possession of those arrested who have been identified as Sanam Dagar and Ibrahim, an official release said.

Both accused, who hail from Delhi, were carrying a reward of Rs 1.75 lakh on their arrest.

"Delhi and Madhya Pradesh Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each on the arrest of Sanam Dagar and a bounty of Rs 25,000 was announced by Uttar Pradesh Police. Delhi Police has also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on the arrest of Ibrahim," read the release.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that about 21 cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, loot and ransom were registered against them in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

A case has been registered against the duo in Asaudha Police Station. (ANI)

