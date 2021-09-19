Two wanted criminals, including accused in Sagar Dhankhar murder case, arrested: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday informed that two wanted criminals have been apprehended in two separate operations of its Special Cell.



As per a press release of Delhi Police, the criminals-- Rahul Dhanda and Rahis-- had a bounty of Rs 50,000 and 1 lakh respectively.

"In the first operation, information was received regarding one Rahul Dhanda who has been absconding in three cases including the infamous murder of Sagar Dhankhad by the Olympic silver medallist Sushil Pehalwan and others. In this case wrestler Sushil Kumar, Prince Dalal and 17 others have been arrested whereas some accused persons including Rahul Dhanda were absconding. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 was declared by Delhi Police for providing information leading to his arrest in this case," the release informed.

Accused Rahis, who was running an interstate drug cartel, was wanted in a case under the section of the NDPS Act. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on information leading to his arrest.

"Rahis started trafficking opium from Nagaland to Delhi and UP in 2010. Rahis used to procure opium from Deemapur through his conduits and further supplied it to dealers/peddlers in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Opium is smuggled from there through various traffickers and reaches the hands of drugs dealers of Delhi NCR. The main conduits of Rahis who used to go to Deemapur, Nagaland to receive the consignment of opium was MusfiqueAlam," the release said. (ANI)