Two who died in blast were involved in making bomb: Punjab CM

Located close to the border with Pakistan, two persons were killed and one was injured in a powerful explosion on late Wednesday night. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the spot on Thursday.

The Chief Minister told the media in Batala town the police were investigating the matter and all possible angles were being probed.

Officials said the men were digging the ground in Pandori Gola village when the blast occurred in an abandoned land near agricultural fields.

All the victims believed to be locals. The explosion was heard several kilometres away, said local residents.