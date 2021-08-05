Two women drug handlers held from Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Inter-border Gangs Investigation Squad of Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Thursday busted a major interstate drug racket being run by Nigerian nationals and arrested two woman drug handlers from the Dwarka area.



They were nabbed while they were going to Punjab for delivery of a consignment of Heroin in a cab.

Acting on input about the illegal drugs syndicate being run by Nigerian nationals from the Uttam Nagar area, the police team raided and caught the two women red-handed from the Dwarka area.

The arrested persons have been identified as Caroline Phocum (56) and Madhu (40).

During the investigation, it was further learned that the syndicate is involved in drug trafficking from Delhi to Punjab, Haryana, UP, Mumbai, and Kolkata after procuring it from Afghanistan.

"The informer revealed that two woman drug handlers would go to Punjab for delivery of a huge consignment of Heroin in a Cab in the early morning of July 28," read the police release.

The police said that interrogations revealed Caroline Phocum who hails from West Bengal and has previous involvement in a drug trafficking case when she was caught by Narcotics Control Bureau in 2013 while Madhu hails from Punjab and was arrested in a cheating case in Delhi in 2013.

"They met in jail and become good friends. In jail, they also came in contact with a Nigerian national named Henry, who was serving time for drug trafficking. He recruited them. When the ladies came out on bail, they joined the drug trafficking gang and proved quite useful, as police do not usually suspect middle-age women. Both the ladies have left their families and are living together," the police said. (ANI)

