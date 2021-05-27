Two women injured in mysterious blast in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, May 27 (IANS) A woman and her daughter in J&K's Kupwara district were critically injured on Thursday in a mysterious blast.
Police said Sara Begum and her daughter, Gulnaza Bano, of Taratpora village in Amargarh area of Handwara tehsil, were cleaning collard greens kept inside a bag when the blast occurred.
"Both of them have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors described their condition as critical. The nature of the blast is being investigated," a police source said.
--IANS
sq/vd