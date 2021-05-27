  1. Sify.com
  4. Two women injured in mysterious blast in J&K's Kupwara

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, May 27th, 2021, 21:20:20hrs
Srinagar, May 27 (IANS) A woman and her daughter in J&K's Kupwara district were critically injured on Thursday in a mysterious blast.

Police said Sara Begum and her daughter, Gulnaza Bano, of Taratpora village in Amargarh area of Handwara tehsil, were cleaning collard greens kept inside a bag when the blast occurred.

"Both of them have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors described their condition as critical. The nature of the blast is being investigated," a police source said.

