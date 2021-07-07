Two Zambian men held for smuggling heroin worth Rs 7.36 cr at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Delhi Airport Customs department has arrested two Zambian men at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country heroin worth Rs 7.36 crore, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.



The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Johannesburg via Addis Ababa on June 26.

"Delhi Airport Customs arrested 2 Zambian pax who arrived from Johannesburg via Addis Ababa by Flight ET 688 dt 26.6.21 for smuggling 1052 gram yellow powder suspected to be heroin (valued 7.36 crore) concealed in their Abdomen as capsules," the Customs department informed in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

