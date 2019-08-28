TYC condemns China for 'disrupting peace' in Hong Kong, to hold solidarity rally in Delhi on Aug 30

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) has announced to hold a protest in the national capital on August 30 to express their solidarity with the people of Hong Kong, who have been protesting for weeks against the now-suspended extradition bill.

Condemning China for 'disrupting peace' in Hong Kong, TYC on Wednesday said in a statement: "TYC's global network of 88 chapters with over 35,000 members stand in solidarity with the people of Hong Kong and support their aspiration to protect the basic fundamental rights of the people of Hong Kong.""We expressed our deep concern over the deterioration in the state of democracy and the judiciary system in Hong Kong since the handover to China in 1997, and particularly over the use of force and intimidation tactics in suppressing the wave of peaceful protesters," added the statement.The semi-autonomous region has been witnessing the 12th consecutive week of protests, which began in the wake of the now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed authorities to send criminal suspects to mainland China for their prosecution.People fear the extradition bill would place the Hong Kong people and visitors under mainland Chinese jurisdiction, undermining the autonomy of the region and citizens rights.If enacted, the bill would allow local authorities to detail and extradite people who are wanted in territories that Hong Kong does not have extradition agreements with, including mainland China and Taiwan.TYC said the people of Hong Kong are losing faith in their government in disconcerting, to say the least.Talking about the extradition bill, the TYC's statement said, "The Bill though suspended, which intends to extract persons of political background from Hong Kong to face China's fallacious judicial system, is simply unacceptable." (ANI)