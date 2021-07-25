Typhoon In-Fa makes landfall in China

Beijing, July 25 (IANS) Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in China's Zhejiang province on Sunday, packing winds of up to 38 metres per second at its centre, according to local authorities.

The typhoon, sixth of this year, made landfall in Putuo district, Zhoushan city, at approximately 12.30 p.m., Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.