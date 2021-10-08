Typhoon Lionrock to hit China's Hainan

Beijing, Oct 8 (IANS) Lionrock, the 17th typhoon to affect China this year, is heading toward the island province of Hainan, local meteorological authorities said on Friday.

The typhoon, escalated from a tropical depression early Friday morning in the South China Sea, was observed on waters 150 km southeast of Wanning City in Hainan at 8 a.m., Xinhua news agency quoted the provincial meteorological department as saying.