Typhoon Lupit makes 2nd landfall in China

The typhoon came ashore in Dongshan cunty in the city of Zhangzhou at around 4.50 p.m. on Thursday, with maximum wind speeds of 18 metres per second near its centre, Xinhua news agency quoted the meteorological observatory of Fujian as saying.

Beijing, Aug 6 (IANS) Typhoon Lupit made its second landfall in east China's Fujian province, bringing heavy downpours and forcing the evacuation of thousands.

This was just hours after the ninth typhoon this year landed in the city of Shantou, in Guangdong province, at about 11.20 a.m. Thursday, the National Meteorological Centre said.

As of 6 p.m., Fujian had evacuated 25,000 people from high-risk areas and recalled 153 fishing boats to port, according to the provincial emergency management department.

A total of 218 harbours and coastal scenic spots, as well as 88 ferry lines, have been closed, it said.

Cities including Fuzhou and Zhangzhou have initiated an emergency response to flood and waterlogging amid torrential rains brought by Lupit.

Experts have also warned of heightened risks of geological disasters, as the typhoon is expected to linger in the province's coastal areas.

--IANS

ksk/