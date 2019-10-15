U'khand: 5 dead, two injured after car plunges into deep gorge in Tehri Garhwal

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): At least five people died while two others sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge here in Nainbagh area of Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday, police said.

A 17-year-old and a one-year-old toddler were among those who died. All the seven were from the same family and hailed from Lakhamandal area of Dehradun district.



Soon after receiving the report of the incident, the local police along with the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

While the five out of seven died on the spot, the two injured were shifted to hospital for treatment from where they were airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. (ANI)

