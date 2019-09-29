Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Uttarakhand unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday expelled 40 members from the party for indulging in "anti-party" activities.

"On the basis of the report submitted by the committees constituted at the district levels, for filing nominations against the dedicated candidates of BJP in Zila Panchayat and for prima-facie indulging in anti-party activities, State Chief Ajay Bhatt has relieved 40 members of their responsibilities with immediate effect. Further, the process of their termination will be initiated soon," read the order from Uttarakhand BJP.



Among those expelled are members from Nainital, Pithoragarh, Almora, Bageshwar, Tehri, Uttarkashi and Dehradun.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat alleged that members of State BJP have no power and all this is being done on the dictates of the centre that wants to curb all opposing voices.

"I Know, nothing is in the hands of members of Uttarakhand BJP, this is all power of Delhi. It wants to curb all the opposition, all those who raise questions over its decisions, it doesn't want to tolerate dissenting voices," tweeted Rawat (ANI)

