U'Khand: Relief, rescue ops continue in flood-ravaged Arakot village

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Relief and rescue operations continued in flood-ravaged Arakot village in the Mori block of Uttarkashi district on Thursday, following an incident of cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the area earlier this week.

The rescue teams are providing relief material to the locals since this morning.The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are conducting the search operations in the Tikochi, Nakota, Arakot and other places in the district."Road repair work is underway. For now, we have opened Arakot-Nakot marg for light vehicles and working on the repair of Arakot-Chinva road," Disaster Management officials said.On Wednesday, relief materials were sent to Arakot village on two Indian Air Force helicopters from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. The material included food, water, medicine and other necessary items.Around 22 people were missing in the Sanel village of Mori block in the district while the SDRF had rescued 10 injured people who were admitted to the Doon hospital in Dehradun, officials had said.A cloudburst had hit Mori Tehsil in Uttarkashi district on August 18, prompting the state government to dispatch teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF to carry out rescue and evacuation operations.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall over the next few days in Uttarkashi. (ANI)