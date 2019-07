Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued a tourist who suffered a heart attack on the Gangotri-Gomukh trek.

An SDRF team on Sunday brought the tourist to Gangotri for proper treatment.

The Gangotri-Gomukh trek is one of the moderate treks in the Garhwal Himalayan region. (ANI)