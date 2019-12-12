U'khand: Uttarkashi district receives heavy snowfall

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall on Thursday, which caused a sharp drop in the temperature of the area.

High-altitude areas like Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham have also been experiencing heavy snowfall since last night.

Several villages including Mukhba, Dharali, Harshil, Bagori, Purali, Jhala and more have received about 5 to 6 inches of snowfall till today.



People in the area are forced to stay in their homes due to snowfall.

The villagers already make several arrangements to deal with the snowfall, including the arrangement of six months of cattle fodder for the animals.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm and hailstorm, accompanied with lightning, are likely to take place at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on December 12 and 13. (ANI)

