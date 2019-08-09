U'khand: Youth tied up to tree, thrashed over suspicion of mobile theft

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): One person was brutally thrashed and hung from a tree here on the suspicion that he had stolen mobile phone.

"A man has filed a complaint that he was beaten up by three people. The case has been registered," Police Officer of Sidkul, Prashant Bahuguna told ANI.

The victim, Jufan claimed that had not committed any crime.



"I was at work when a group of six to seven people took me away with them. They accused me of stealing mobile phone and beat me up with lathis. I did not commit any crime. They hung me up on a tree then beat me for several hours. I sustained injuries on my legs," he said. (ANI)

