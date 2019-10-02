U'khand CM launches awareness campaign to stop power theft

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign -- Urjagiri -- which aims at stopping power theft and saving.



Speaking on the occasion here, the Chief Minister emphasised on the need to speed up the process for wider awareness to avoid power loss in Uttarakhand.

Rawat said the campaign was a good start towards spreading awareness in the society.

"The government is committed to ending power theft. The officers of power departments should ensure that no power theft occurs so that honest customers do not have to bear the brunt of the power theft," he said.

He also instructed the officers of UPCL Vigilance Cell to effectively stop the power theft. (ANI)

